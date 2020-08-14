Funding Friday: Ghost Pacer

As is my weekly routine, I went onto Kickstarter and backed a bunch of projects this morning. One of them was Ghost Pacer, a holographic running partner.

Ghost Pacer was created by AbdurRahman Bhatti, an “All-state cross country runner, Princeton-bound engineer, and an avid tinkerer and Tetris player.” I guess he made this for himself and is now bringing it to market.

I really like it when people are inspired to make something for themselves and then they make it for everyone. If you want to back Ghost Pacer, you can do so here.