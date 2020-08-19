Sunpower Dashboard

We use Sunpower solar panels and inverters and they have this cool dashboard that shows us a number of interesting things.

This is the percentage of power we are drawing from our solar panels vs the grid since May 1st:

This is how much power we are consuming on a given day and how much we are producing via Solar:

We want the green bars to be higher than the blue bars. It’s hardest to achieve that in the summer months when the temps are high and AC is on.

I love having an all electric house that is powered by solar panels. I want to get to the point where we don’t need any power from the grid. We aren’t there yet in the summer months, but we are super close. Over the course of a year, we are producing more than we are consuming and that feels great.