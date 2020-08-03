We are officially in the dog days of summer when vacations and the heat and humidity cause things to slow down.

It used to be true that companies would put financing efforts on hold in late July and August and return to “the market” after labor day.

In recent years, that summer slowdown has not happened as much and we have advised our portfolio companies to keep raising during the summer doldrums.

This year will be interesting as many founders and investors have been working remotely for five months now. Will that change anything this summer?

It is possible that everyone needs a break and things will slow down this month. But I kind of doubt it. This has been a crazy and unpredictable year but the one thing that has been true throughout the year is that the capital markets are working overtime and I suspect that will be true during the dog days of summer too.