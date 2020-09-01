Better Residential Internet In Manhattan

Our portfolio company Pilot Fiber, which provides the best fiber internet to businesses in NYC, has teamed up with a national telecom provider to offer residential fiber internet in Manhattan.

Here’s the way they describe it on their landing page:

Pilot has teamed up with a no-BS, national telecom company (trust us, you know them) to bring gigabit fiber to apartments, condos, and brownstones across Manhattan. We provide the super fast, reliable infrastructure—they hook residents up with a customer-obsessed home internet experience. 

If you live in Manhattan and want better fiber internet, go here and leave your name and contact info and get on the list.

