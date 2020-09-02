Mental Healthcare 3.0

My colleague Hanel wrote an important post on USV.com yesterday. It looks at mental healthcare solutions and compares them to what has happened in online learning in the last decade. USV invests in both wellness and learning and we believe that the way learning has evolved can teach us about where healthcare can go. Hanel’s post is in keeping with those beliefs.

I particularly like this chart which lays out how mental health solutions have evolved over the last decade and where they may go in the next one:

If you want to understand that chart better and understand our thinking on where mental healthcare solutions can go, please read Hanel’s post.