Funding Friday: Getting Through The Winter

I backed Basilica Hudson earlier this week when I saw a friend had backed it in my notifications. Helping a leading upstate arts organization keep going during this pandemic felt like a good thing to do.

This morning, I backed a few other similar projects:

Dirty Precious: Off Premises

Museum Of The Moving Image

As it starts getting colder here in NYC, I have a sense that if we can help these institutions get through this winter into the spring, they can make it through the pandemic and be around when we all will desperately want to be packed in a room with other people again.

Kickstarter’s Lights On category is all about these sorts of projects and I stop by and visit them regularly and back them.