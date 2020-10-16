Funding Friday: Westbeth

The Gotham Gal and I have lived a block away from Westbeth for almost fifteen years. Westbeth is a treasure. It was Bell Labs for most of the first half of the twentieth century and became an artist community in 1970 about twenty years after Bell Labs left for New Jersey.

Earlier this week, I backed a photobook project on Kickstarter to document many of the artists who live there. That project was funded and is over now.

The video does a great job of showcasing what Westbeth is and so I am embedding it here on the blog. If you are reading this in email you can go here and watch the video.