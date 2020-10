This project has a bunch of things that interest/excite me:

1/ Entrepreneurs committing to building new things in NYC during the pandemic

2/ Young chefs going out on their own

3/ Brooklyn

4/ Jelly donuts

I backed this project just now and took the jelly donuts reward because how could I resist?

The video is great and the project has one more day and is about 10% away from its goal. Check it out. You might like to back it too.