The NYC Fintech Innovation Lab is a program which accepts fintech entrepreneurs to develop their businesses with the assistance of senior execs at the leading NYC banks and insurance companies.

The key priorities of the CTOs and CIOs of the Lab’s partner organizations include: cloud, cyber-tech, data, digital engagement, enterprise IT and sustainability.

If you are building a fintech company and are focused on one or more of these areas, you should consider applying.

Applications are due on December 1st. You can apply here.

The Lab will be hosting a virtual info session for interested applicants on November 10, featuring a panel discussion with alumni and financial institution partners.