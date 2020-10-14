Venture Funding Trends Intact

The NVCA and Pitch Book are out with their Q3 report on the VC industry and what they report is that the VC industry continues to be very active throughout the pandemic. Deal counts and deal values are stable to up over last year. The massive expansion of later-stage private capital continues unabated. Valuations continue to rise. And exits have been very robust.

If this was a student coming home with a report card, it would be straight As. The startup economy is alive and well during the pandemic.