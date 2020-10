Our portfolio company Recount put out this two minute video primer on the question of “when will we know.” I like getting the information I want in a very short period of time. This does that so well.

If you’re like us, you’ve had one question on your mind lately: “When are we going to know who won the election?”



As usual, @Griffin’s got your answer. pic.twitter.com/BdpiGj4TcV — The Recount (@therecount) October 27, 2020