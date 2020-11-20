Funding Friday: Remotely

I was on a zoom board meeting in early July and one of the board members started whipping out cards instead of interrupting. I captured the moment because I thought it was awesome.

Since then, I have wanted my own set of zoom meeting cards, but never took the initiative to make them.

So when I saw this Kickstarter project, I backed it immediately and went for the reward (which I rarely do) of the complete set of cards.

Email readers should click on this link and watch the video. I think you will want to get some cards too.