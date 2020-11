There has been a fair bit of good news in the last 48 hours. Here is some more. I logged onto Twitter just now and saw this tweet from my colleague Matt:

Starting this week with as many open jobs as we did before the pandemic https://t.co/5WacYVR2yn — Matthew Cynamon (@mattcynamon) November 9, 2020

It has taken almost nine months, but our USV portfolio companies have as many open and unfilled jobs this morning as they did prior to the pandemic. That is approximately 1,500 open positions.

That’s very good news. If you want one of them, go here and check out our job board.