A reader emailed me yesterday and I replied:

Hi Fred, do you have any suggestion for good primers/book explaining cryptocurrencies a bit better to the inexperienced and uninitiated?

i would start at the start https://bitcoin.org/bitcoin.pdf

The Bitcoin Whitepaper, originally published in October 2008, is a work of art. Eight pages long and it describes most of what we now know as the crypto sector.

If you want to understand crypto, I recommend starting there.