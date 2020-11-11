I was looking at the numbers on an early-stage VC fund that the Gotham Gal and I are invested in. I am not very familiar with the portfolio but this fund was formed in 2012. There are 24 names (investments) in the portfolio and 3 of them have produced 92% of the value in the fund.

This is more or less the pattern of every early-stage venture capital fund I have helped to manage and every early-stage venture capital fund I have invested in over the last thirty years. I believe it is a fundamental law of early-stage investing that a small number of investments will produce that vast majority of the returns.

But here is the thing. You may get your returns from a small number of names, but you cannot simply focus on them.

I liken it to a teacher and a class full of students.

There will always be the “star pupils” but the teacher’s job is to serve all of the students. The reward may be to watch the star pupils shine, but the job is not. The job is to serve all of the students equally, or possibly to help the students who are struggling more than the others.

That mindset has helped me navigate this challenging issue in the early stage venture capital business. The work is often in one place and the rewards in another.