Well, we don’t know who won the election this morning, but we know that the turnout was the strongest in 120 years at roughly 2/3 of eligible voters. We can thank mail-in votes and early voting for that. Some will take offense at the late counting of mail-in votes and claim fraud. I am not one of them.

I believe that massively opening up access to our elections by making voting by mail easy and trusted and by allowing voting to happen for weeks (or months) before election day is a good thing.

Regardless of how this election turns out, we can be optimistic about the path we are on to engage more Americans in the voting process.