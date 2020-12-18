Funding Friday: On Pause

As we get to that time of the year when we look back and take measure of 2020, it will be one for the ages, and not in a good way.

I saw this photo book project on Kickstarter today and thought “it would be good to have this book to remember the early spring in NYC.” So I backed it.

Photos like this really take your breath away, particularly if you’ve been a NYer for a long time, like we have.

