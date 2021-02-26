Funding Friday: The NYC Mayoral Race

In less than four months, the Democratic Primary will effectively choose the next mayor of NYC. For those of us who live here, this will be a very important choice. Though the race is partially funded by NYC through matching of small donations below $250, the candidates need more funds to get out their message, connect with voters, and help us make the best choice we can.

If there are candidates you like and want to support, here are some links to the donation pages of the most popular candidates. The Gotham Gal and I have financially supported most of these campaigns.

Andrew Yang

Maya Wiley

Eric Adams

Kathryn Garcia

Shaun Donovan

Ray McGuire

Scott Stringer

Dianne Morales

If you live in NYC and have the means to support the political process, I encourage you to do so and get behind some of these candidates.