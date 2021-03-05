Funding Friday: Watch Now From Kickstarter

My normal practice on Fridays is to post a Kickstarter project that I have backed that I think is interesting and that others might want to back.

But today, I want to talk about Kickstarter’s Watch Now on iTunes offering.

If you are like us and have watched so much TV during the pandemic that you are now struggling to find new things to watch, click on over to Watch Now and find amazing independent films that were funded on Kickstarter and are available to watch on iTunes.