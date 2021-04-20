Long-time readers know that I am a big Citibike fan. Citibike is the name of NYC’s bike-share program. I have been blogging about it since it launched in the spring of 2013, eight years ago now. I wrote this at the time.

Since it started getting warm in NYC about a month ago, I have been Citibiking to work, to home, to dinner, etc. And I must say that the Citibike experience in NYC has gotten a lot better in the last few years.

There are now a lot of electric bikes. I don’t use them because I prefer to get the workout, but I see a lot of people using them.

The newer bikes are really easy to ride. They keep improving the bikes and the latest lot of them are terrific.

The Citibike app has also improved. It now starts with a navigation map and you can easily see where to get your bike and where to drop it off.

And finally, NYC keeps adding bike lanes and making them better. I rode all around lower manhattan yesterday and was always in a bike lane, feeling safe and that I belonged there.

Biking is a great way to get around NYC and Citibike makes it so simple. Get a bike, ride somewhere, drop it off. It is one of the great things that has happened to NYC in the almost forty years we have lived here.