Sending Crypto To India

I saw this tweet in my feed yesterday and I sent some ETH to India this morning.

Here’s the @gnosisSafe Multisig address to donate in ETH/ERC20 to this address.



0x68A99f89E475a078645f4BAC491360aFe255Dff1



"If you want", Plz fill this form so we can reach you for more help and specially if needed for regulatory filings.https://t.co/ZzDrBZYC7p



2/n — Sandeep – Polygon(prev Matic Network) (@sandeepnailwal) April 24, 2021

Sandeep followed with a bunch more wallet addresses to use if you want to send other crypto assets:

Any other ERC20, same ETH Address

0x68A99f89E475a078645f4BAC491360aFe255Dff1



TRC20

TSZMcrQzMLdKrgiMPoe2uQMHLeEpkf2j8E



Cosmos

cosmos1sjrfyxwsvsslt4nzwqm0t6shghvylndxzf9tye



Tezos

tz1dMYz5pcXYXnfH5gjr652iSDq9zc2SrqRi



Solana

Gc6jm5gJVWE5DnjMMgzijghKYQqLTci9hZs7LYHYJs1g — Sandeep – Polygon(prev Matic Network) (@sandeepnailwal) April 25, 2021

With the pandemic easing in the US, thanks to vaccines, we cannot turn a blind eye to what is happening elsewhere, particularly India.

I appreciate the crypto community, which is global, stepping up to do this and I encourage anyone with some crypto to participate.

And we finally found something useful to do with DOGE coins.