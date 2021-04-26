Sending Crypto To India
I saw this tweet in my feed yesterday and I sent some ETH to India this morning.
Sandeep followed with a bunch more wallet addresses to use if you want to send other crypto assets:
With the pandemic easing in the US, thanks to vaccines, we cannot turn a blind eye to what is happening elsewhere, particularly India.
I appreciate the crypto community, which is global, stepping up to do this and I encourage anyone with some crypto to participate.
And we finally found something useful to do with DOGE coins.