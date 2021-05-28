Funding Friday: The Dirt Newsletter

So this is pretty cool. Dirt is a daily newsletter about the entertainment industry. The folks behind Dirt are funding it with a crowdfunding campaign on Mirror using NFTs.

There are three Dirt NFTs you can buy, a single edition called Rainbow Wave, an edition of 30 called Pearl Pink, and an edition of 100 called Pea Green.

I bought a Pea Green just now for .05 ETH:

If you want to join this crowdfunding campaign, make sure you have the Coinbase browser extension or the Metamask browser extension and go here and have fun and support some journalists too.