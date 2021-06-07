We had a situation recently where a rooftop solar project on a building we own became too expensive (because of NYC Fire Department requirements) and it no longer made economic sense to do the installation. And yet we want to avail ourselves of solar energy to benefit from the economics of solar, to reduce our carbon footprint, and to increase the resiliency of our property.

So we are reaching out to some community solar developers in NYC who have built out solar infrastructure that the community can participate in.

I’ve been interested in community solar for a while now. It makes sense to me that a group of people can build and participate in a solar installation where it most makes sense and then share in the energy that installation generates.

Community solar works best when a consumer can receive a credit on their electrical bill for their community solar output. This is possible in the states that have deregulated their electrical systems.

At USV we think community solar represents an interesting way to participate in the renewable energy business and we are looking at a few opportunities now and would like to look at more.