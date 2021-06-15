NYC has a primary next week (June 22nd) in which parties will pick their nominees for Mayor, City Council races, Borough President races, and Manhattan will pick candidates for Attorney General. Because NYC is overwhelmingly Democratic, the primary is the main event. Most of the time, Democratic candidates prevail in the General Election in November.

So this is a big election for NYC and everyone who cares about the future of NYC should make it a point to vote in this primary.

Early voting started last Saturday and I made my way to my early voting location (which is different from the regular voting location) yesterday morning and was in and out in two minutes. It was the smoothest voting experience I have had in NYC since we moved here almost 40 years ago.

If you live in NYC want to do early voting this week, go here and enter in some address info and you will be shown your early voting location.

Early voting is such an awesome addition to the election process. It makes it way easier for many people to get out and vote. And I hope you all do.

And make sure to vote for five people, not just one, as NYC is doing rank choice voting this year. Pick a slate of your favorite candidates from one to five and fill in all of the columns. Hopefully one of your top five will win.