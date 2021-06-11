Funding Friday: The Wireframe Deck

I just backed this project. I love the idea of a simple deck of cards that can let anyone or any group design a website without any software or device.

So many times, I have known pretty much what I want for a website for a project, an event, a new business, or whatever, but I am a terrible sketcher and I don’t know how to use the software tools that web designers use. A deck of cards would be ideal for me and probably a lot of other people too.

Email readers can watch the video here.