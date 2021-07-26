Rocky Mountain Power emailed me last week and offered us a “100% Solar Match” which means that we can “match” all of our energy consumption in our home in Utah with power from their 20 megawatt solar plant in Holden Utah.

This doesn’t mean our home will be now be operating with energy from that plant but it does mean that we have opted for 100% solar. If every Rocky Mountain Power customer opted for this match, they would have to build more solar plants and decommission carbon based energy facilities.

There is the question of how Rocky Mountain Power could operate an all solar grid (they can’t as far as I know) and whether most customers care enough to specify what kind of power they want to purchase.

But I found the experience simple and easy. One phone call and I was cut over. And now I feel better about the energy we consume in Utah.

It does feel like a bit of a gimmick but it’s a positive one in my book.