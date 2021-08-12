Dune.xyz is a community of crypto enthusiasts, analysts, and investors who use the open data available to all via public blockchains to create charts and other analyses to understand what is going on in these systems.

One of the most important differences between blockchain-based systems and traditional web-based systems is that the blockchain has an open data layer. That means that we all control our data when we use a blockchain-based system. But it also means that this shared data layer is available to all to observe, measure, and analyze.

Here are some examples of community-built charts:

The P&L of the Maker lending system:

A time-based comparison of trading volume on the leading AMMs:

What is interesting and different about Dune vs traditional analytics services is that everything is built on open data. There is no proprietary data involved. And this is as much a community (like Reddit or Wikipedia) as an analytics service.

USV recently participated in a financing for Dune.xyz and we plan to start using it to observe and analyze blockchain-based systems that we are involved in and interested in.

It makes sense to me that analytics tools for blockchain-based systems will be open, community-driven, and composable. And that describes Dune.xyz.