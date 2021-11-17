Are you a New Yorker doing something amazing and could use $200,000 to support your work?

If so, you should apply for a David Prize. I have written about this program before so you might remember. But for those who haven’t heard about it, here’s the deal:

Here are the most recent cohort of David Prize winners:

● Cesar Vargas: Fighting for immigrants in the armed forces and their right to stay in the U.S.

● Fela Barclift: Sparking academic excellence and positive self-esteem among NYC’s youngest learners (this video is amazing)

● Felicia Wilson: Inspiring foster care alumni to support young people “aging out”

● Mr. Five Mualimm-ak: Creating essential community for justice-impacted youth serving supervision sentences

● Jaime-Jin Lewis: Envisioning a childcare system where providers, families, and children can thrive

The folks behind the David Prize are looking for broader representation from the “the tech / science / invention circles” which describes many AVC readers.

If you want to apply for a David Prize, you can do so here. Applications are due by December 21st.