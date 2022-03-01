1K Project For Ukraine

My friend Alex Iskold ran the 1K project during the pandemic to help families that were struggling with lost jobs/income, etc. I blogged about it here and AVC readers were generous with their support.

Alex came to the US from Ukraine many years ago, but he has many friends and family members there. So naturally, he has relaunched the 1K project focused on the suffering that is happening in Ukraine.

We are relaunching The $1K Project to focus exclusively on the crisis in Ukraine 🇺🇦



Sponsor a family: https://t.co/sCoSJPuJro



Подайте заявку на спонсорство: https://t.co/3gCfFqkpy1

I supported a family and hopefully, some of you can join me in doing that. And those of you who don’t have the resources to support a family might be able to chip something in. Every little bit helps.