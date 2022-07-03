The New AVC

AVC has been around for nineteen years and it has evolved over the years from a place I’d post multiple times a day to once a day to now once a week. There was a time when there was a vibrant comment community at AVC with many posts getting over a hundred comments and replies. That’s long gone and now it is just me posting here with some chatter occasionally on Twitter.

As anyone who has tried knows, posting every day is a mighty big commitment. I am relieved to have given that up, gradually, a few years ago.

What is left at AVC is a place where I can write when I have something to say that I want to say out loud. That last bit is important because there are many things I will say privately these days but not publicly. At this stage of my life, AVC is for conversations that are helpful, productive, and constructive. Everything else can happen elsewhere.

The entire catalog of AVC posts remains online and can be accessed in the archives. If anyone wants to see the progression, it is right there out in the open for anyone to see. The comments are there too for the posts that have them.

The AVC archives are a journey through the evolution of social media. From an experiment in the early 2000s, to a happening in the late 2000s, to mainstream in the early 2010s, to a mess in the late 2010s, to something to be incredibly careful with now.

At least that is my journey with social media. I continue to believe that technology that gives everyone a voice, that gave me a voice, is an incredible thing. But like many incredibly powerful technologies, it has to be used carefully or it can create more bad than good.

And that’s what I’m seeking to do here at AVC. Create more good than bad. Use the technology carefully and constructively. It has taken me a few years to land here but I’ve been here for a while now and I thought I’d explain it that I understand it myself.