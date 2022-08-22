Going From One Hundred To Four

Joe Hovde wrote a blog post about AVC last week. He analyzed all of the blog posts on AVC to find trends and other interesting tidbits.

He charted the number of posts a month I have written here over the last nineteen years.

He observed:

he treated the blog similarly to a twitter account before Twitter blew up, and then settled in to a daily posting habit for the next 15 years, slowing down a bit in the last 2.

He is correct, AVC was like Twitter in the early days with upwards of four posts a day, which helped me see the value of Twitter when it launched in 2006. Post Twitter, I moved to posting daily for a decade, and then I have gradually slowed the pace to a post a week in the last few years.

Joe also shows how the topics have changed over the years:

While that is directionally correct, I am not sure the TD-IF methodology he uses is that insightful. I think an analysis of the post categories I used during these eras would be more useful. But he is 100% correct that my interests have evolved over the years and my writing has reflected that.

I enjoyed reading Joe’s post. It is a trip down memory lane for the nineteen years that I’ve been writing AVC. Thanks for doing this Joe.