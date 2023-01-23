I wrote last week that I have started coding again. And I have been amazed at how much easier it is now that I can code and deploy in the cloud without having to spin up anything myself.

But the other massive improvement in programming is the “AI assist.”

I am working in a Javascript library called jQuery and I don’t really understand its commands and syntax very well.

So I turned to ChatGPT last week and got back this:

That is like having every line of code commented out so you know exactly what it is doing. Once I understood what the code was doing, it was pretty simple to edit it to do something different.

GitHub also has a service called CoPilot that I have just set up so I haven’t used it yet. They call it “your AI pair programmer” which sounds like exactly what I need. I hope to get it working this week and that will help me even more.

Like all things AI, some will say that machines will replace humans in writing code. I think that could happen, but what certainly is happening is machines are making humans more productive in writing code. AND AI is allowing humans who aren’t very good at writing code to be able to do it much more easily.

The machines replacing humans narrative is powerful. But the narrative I prefer is that AI is making things available that have been expensive and unobtainable for so many. And that is not limited to programming. It is true of so many things.