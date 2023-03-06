The Newest Members of the USV Team

Last Thursday, three new blog posts hit USV.com announcing our three new analysts:

This is our tradition at USV. When someone starts at USV, we ask them to write a post on the USV blog introducing themselves. This helps founders who come to talk to us about their companies understand the folks they will be talking to.

Grace joins us from Silver Lake where she was working on their ESG strategy.

Nikhil joins us from Daffy where he was helping to build charitable giving software.

Matt joins us from Aerofarms where he was working on vertical farming.

At USV, they will work with all of us areas helping us find, invest in, and support founders working in our thesis areas. I am excited to work with them for the next two years.