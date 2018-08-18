Video Of The Week: Getting Water Out Of A Flooded Jeep Wrangler
We had torrential rains last night and around 3am, I woke up and realized that I had left the soft top open on our Jeep Wrangler.
The lighting was coming down hot and heavy so I waited it out and eventually went outside and put the soft top up.
But the damage was done.
When I went out for coffee and bagels this morning, I was driving a lake.
I was texting with my friend Kirk and he told me that the Jeep has plugs to get the water out of the car.
So when I got home I googled “Getting Water Out Of A Flooded Jeep” and found a video that shows how to do it.
I then recorded this video and posted it to YouTube. I am a believer in paying the favor forward.