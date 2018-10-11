TxTenna Is Live
I wrote about something called TxTenna back in May. It is a way to move Bitcoin from one wallet to another without needing to be connected to the Internet.
And here is a blog post by Richard Myers, the engineer at GoTenna (a USV portfolio company) who built TxTenna in which he explains how it works and why he built it.
And for good measure, here are a few more links:
Play Store link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.samourai.txtenna …
Github link: https://github.com/MuleTools/txTenna …
Certainly this is not a mainstream use case, but it does showcase the resiliency of decentralized systems and that is pretty neat.