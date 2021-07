I am a fan of wireless charging for my various devices and I am glad that there is a standard, called Qi, for wireless charging that many manufacturers support. This means you don’t need to buy your wireless charging device from Apple or Google, you can buy it from any manufacturer you prefer.

This nice looking small charging device, called Biscuit, is a great example of that:

I backed it this morning on Kickstarter and so can you.

The video is here for email readers.