Funding Friday: The $2.5mm Match

I blogged about the $1k Project For Ukraine a couple of months ago. Since then over 5,000 families in Ukraine have gotten a $1k gift, no strings attached, to help them survive during this crisis. That is $5mm of direct aid to families in Ukraine.

Yesterday, Stewart Butterfield, the founder of Slack, tweeted that he and Jen Rubio will be matching another $2.5mm of $1k donations over the next 48 hours, starting at mid-day yesterday.

"All” means no need to tweet receipts (or even read this): we’ll get the total donations worldwide & match that, up to $2.5M.



I’ve personally had a tour of the backend & seen how vetting & approvals happen. We believe this direct giving model is worthy of investment and scaling. — Stewart Butterfield (@stewart) May 12, 2022

I just supported another five families and with this generous match, that is ten families.

You can join me in supporting a family, or five, or however many you’d like here.