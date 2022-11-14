Helping More Ukrainian Families and Children

I’ve previously written about The $1k Project for Ukraine, which was launched by my friend, Alex Iskold, five days into the Russian aggression.

Since its inception, the project raised more than $10M and helped 10,000 families and 35,000 children. The AVC community has generously participated.

Last week, Russia announced its withdrawal from Kherson and The $1k Project crew is racing to help the next 1,000 families specifically focusing on the liberated territories.

This coming winter is going to be absolutely brutal in Ukraine because of the energy crisis.

The Gotham Gal and I have previously made a donation to the project and we received this thank you page from the families we supported.

This past weekend we made another donation to support these families in the newly liberated territories.

If you are able to give and support a family please do so here.