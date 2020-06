I wrote about this project to financially support people who were laid off because of the Covid pandemic back in early April. We also participated in the project and supported a family in the NY metro area back then.

I saw this tweet yesterday:

1/ So proud of @1kprojectorg reaching $1,000,000 in sponsorships for families impacted by the pandemic.



To celebrate, we made this infographic.



To celebrate, we made this infographic.

Please take a minute to scroll through it and re-share. — Alex Iskold, 2048 Ventures, June 26, 2020

$1mm in funding, almost 350 families supported, in ten weeks. That’s terrific.

If you want to participate, you do so here.